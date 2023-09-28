Jared Triolo, Pirates snap Phillies’ 7-game win streak

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Triolo doubled twice and drove in two runs as the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates snapped the Philadelphia Phillies’ seven-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory on Thursday.

Luis Ortiz (5-5) allowed one run on four hits over five innings for Pittsburgh (75-84), which avoided a fourth straight loss. Dauri Moreta, Ryan Borucki and Carmen Mlodzinski followed before David Bednar worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth for his 38th save.

Jack Suwinski, Joshua Palacios and Alfonso Rivas added two hits apiece for the Pirates, who outhit the Phillies 11-5 in their final road game of the season.

Kyle Schwarber gave Philadelphia an early lead with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first inning. The 444-foot blast was Schwarber’s 46th home run, tying his career high from last season.

Trea Turner went 3-for-4 with two doubles for the Phillies (89-70), who clinched the National League’s top wild-card spot on Tuesday. Star first baseman Bryce Harper was ejected for arguing a check swing call in the third inning.

Pittsburgh tied the game in the third inning against Zack Wheeler when Triolo’s two-out double scored Jason Delay from second base.

Wheeler was lifted after giving up one run on four hits with one walk and five strikeouts over four innings.

The Pirates moved ahead with two runs in the fifth inning against Matt Strahm (9-5). Bryan Reynolds extended his on-base streak to 26 straight games with a two-out single and scored on Triolo’s double. Suwinski followed with a run-scoring single.

Triolo has reached base safely in each of his last 10 games, going 17-for-33 (.515) with six doubles, two home runs and five RBIs.

Philadelphia cut the deficit to 3-2 in the eighth inning when Turner hit a leadoff double off Mlodzinski and scored on catcher Delay’s errant throw to third on his stolen base.

Turner is a perfect 30-for-30 on steal attempts this season and has been successful on his last 35 consecutive attempts going back to last season.

