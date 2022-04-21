James van Riemsdyk scores twice as Flyers double up Habs

Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

James van Riemsdyk had two goals and one assist while Ivan Provorov had one goal and one assist to lift the Philadelphia Flyers past the host Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Thursday in a matchup of the two worst teams in the Eastern Conference.

Oskar Lindblom, Travis Konecny and Morgan Frost added one goal apiece for the Flyers, who snapped a six-game losing streak.

Bobby Brink contributed two assists for Philadelphia (24-43-11, 59 points), and Martin Jones made 31 saves for the win.

Mike Hoffman, Jake Evans and Cole Caufield scored one goal each for the Canadiens (20-47-11, 51 points), who dropped their seventh in a row.

Canadiens goaltender Carey Price stopped 28 shots.

The Flyers went ahead 1-0 when van Riemsdyk connected at 7:43 of the first period. The goal was the result of a turnover by Price behind the net.

Provorov extended the advantage to 2-0 at 14:29 of the first off a van Riemsdyk assist.

The Canadiens closed within 2-1 when Hoffman scored at 15:31 of the first. Hoffman stayed aggressive with a bouncing puck in front and pushed it under Jones’ pads.

Montreal equalized at 2 when Evans scored at 5:28 of the second.

The Flyers responded quickly when Lindblom fired a wrist shot on the short side and past Price for a 3-2 lead at 6:49.

Konecny eventually broke free, received a crisp pass from Ronnie Attard and scored for a 4-2 advantage at 13:02 of the second.

The Canadiens came out strong on offense to open the third and had several strong scoring chances in the first six minutes. Evans had a stellar slap shot saved by Jones at 5:12.

Montreal’s Tyler Pitlick nearly scored short-handed at 13:11, but his shot clanged off the crossbar. It was one of several solid chances throughout the game for the Canadiens while playing short-handed.

The Flyers then moved out to a 5-2 lead when Frost scored at 15:36.

Just 1:20 later, van Riemsdyk produced his second goal for a commanding 6-2 advantage.

Caufield closed the Canadiens within 6-3 at 17:33.

