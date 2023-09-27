James Outman’s offense blasts Dodgers past Rockies

Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

James Outman homered among his three hits, Freddie Freeman also went deep, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2 in Denver on Wednesday night.

Miguel Rojas had three hits, David Peralta had two doubles and rookie pitcher Emmet Sheehan (4-1) pitched six strong innings to earn his first win since July 17. He allowed two runs on five hits and struck out a career-best 10 without walking a batter.

Brendan Rodgers homered and doubled and Sean Bouchard also hit a home run for Colorado (57-101).

Los Angeles (98-60) is locked into the No. 2 seed in the NL after Atlanta rallied to beat the Chicago Cubs in 10 innings on Wednesday night.

Rockies starter Noah Davis set down the first six he faced before Outman led off the third with a home run, his 23rd of the season.

Colorado tied it in the third but failed to get more. Bouchard led off with his first home run of the season and with one out, Charlie Blackmon was hit on the foot by Sheehan’s pitch. However, Blackmon swung at the offering and was called out on strikes.

Ezequiel Tovar then reached on a wild pitch on a third strike and Nolan Jones singled to put runners on the corners, but the inning ended with Jones caught stealing at second.

The Dodgers went back in front in the fifth. Outman led off with an infield single and scored on Peralta’s double. Rojas had an RBI single to make it 3-1, Mookie Betts singled and Davis hit Freeman to load the bases.

Will Smith hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Rojas and Max Muncy walked to reload the bases and end Davis’ night. Tommy Doyle got the final two outs to keep it a three-run game.

Davis (0-4) allowed four runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Rodgers hit a solo homer in the sixth, his third of the season, but Los Angeles put it away in the eighth with a two-out rally.

Peralta doubled, scored on Rojas’ single, Betts walked and Freeman homered to right, his 28th of the season.

–Field Level Media