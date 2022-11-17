James Moors helps Colorado State trounce South Carolina

Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

James Moors scored 24 points as Colorado State led nearly wire-to-wire in an 85-53 win over South Carolina at the Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C.

Moors made 10 of 12 shots and also had a game-high nine rebounds. John Tonje scored 14 points, while Isaiah Rivera and Patrick Cartier each chipped in 12 for Colorado State (4-0).

The Gamecocks (2-1) were led by freshman GG Jackson II’s 20 points and seven boards. No other South Carolina player scored in double-digits. Jackson’s scoring total is his highest of the season so far.

South Carolina scored on the first possession of the game as Jackson grabbed a missed jumper by Meechie Johnson and put it back with an easy layup. But then — beginning with a dunk by Tonje —

Colorado State broke off a 10-0 run to take its first comfortable lead of the day.

After the Gamecocks trimmed the deficit to two points, the Rams then embarked on a 23-7 run to take an 18-point lead. Rivera and Cartier each scored six points during that stretch.

Colorado State went ahead by 31 points midway through the second half after it went on a 21-4 run. Taviontae Jackson had four points and two assists during that sequence.

Colorado State shot a season-best 58.3 percent from the floor. On defense, the Rams forced the Gamecocks into 16 turnovers, which is the most Colorado State has forced this season.

South Carolina made just 31.1 percent of its shots.

It’s the second straight season that the Rams have beaten an SEC team on a neutral court. Last year, Colorado State topped Mississippi State 66-63 in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Rams will face the winner of a matchup between Charleston and Davidson on Friday, while South Carolina will take on the loser.

