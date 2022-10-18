James Harden goes off in first quarter to open first full season with the Philadelphia 76ers

A lot has been made about James Harden and whether he’s a fit with Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid. Now entering his first full season in the City of Brotherly Love, Harden is attempting to prove skeptics wrong.

If what we saw during the first quarter of Philadelphia’s regular-season opener against the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics Tuesday evening is any indication, Harden might be on the verge of doing just that.

The former NBA MVP dropped 16 points in the first 12 minutes, hitting on 2-of-3 from distance and all eight of his free-throw attempts. The dude was absolutely on one. That included an and-1 over Celtics wing Grant Williams, one of the better defenders in the Association.

James Harden look to brush aside 2021-22 struggles

Acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in the Ben Simmons blockbuster last February, Harden struggled big time in 21 games with the 76ers. He shot just 40% from the field, including a 33% mark from distance while averaging 21.0 points per game.

All said, Harden’s numbers from a season ago were his worst since he was playing a Sixth Man role behind Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook with the Oklahoma City Thunder back in 2011-12.

For Harden, rebounding includes getting into better shape after dealing with several injuries over the past 18 months or so.

“At this point, it’s dieting, it’s proper rest, and then … gaining more muscle mass, which I’ve always had. It’s just the last year and a half, I wasn’t healthy enough to put the proper work in like I’m used to. This summer was huge for me in that aspect — the hill runs and the weightlifting, and then adding the skill on the court, as well.” James Harden ahead of the season opener

Thus far, it looks like what he’s doing is working well.