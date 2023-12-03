James Conner, Cardinals push through weather delays, beat Steelers

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

James Conner rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries to lead the Arizona Cardinals to a 24-10 road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The game was marred by two severe weather delays, which caused the game to end at about 5:20 p.m. ET.

Kyler Murray went 13-of-23 passing for 145 yards and a touchdown to flank Conner for the Cardinals (3-10).

Steelers starting quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered an ankle injury during the second quarter and did not return. Mitch Trubisky replaced him and went 11-of-17 passing for 117 yards and a touchdown in defeat for Pittsburgh (7-5).

With the game tied at 3-3 in the second quarter, Arizona moved ahead on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Murray to Trey McBride with 15 seconds left until halftime. McBride finished the day with eight receptions for 89 yards.

The play finished off a 99-yard drive that went 15 plays and took 4:36 off of the clock. Arizona took over at its own 1-yard line after stopping Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris on a fourth-and-goal running play.

Arizona took a 17-3 lead with 7:18 remaining in the third quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Conner.

The score was set up after Arizona recovered a fumble at the Pittsburgh 21-yard line.

The Cardinals grabbed a commanding 24-3 lead with 8:28 remaining in the game following a 9-yard touchdown run by Conner after a face mask penalty on a punt gave Arizona the ball at the Pittsburgh 33-yard line.

Pittsburgh rounded out the scoring with 4:25 remaining on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Trubisky to Diontae Johnson.

The Steelers drove 65 yards in seven plays on the game’s opening drive, taking a 3-0 lead on a 29-yard field goal by Chris Boswell with 12:01 to go in the first quarter.

Arizona countered later in the first quarter, tying the game at 3-3 with 5:44 left in the first on a 51-yard field goal by Matt Prater.

