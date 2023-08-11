Seattle Seahawks star Jamal Adams expected to miss multiple games in 2023

The Seattle Seahawks emerged as one of the best NFL teams in 2022 even with All-Pro safety Jamal Adams sidelined for a majority of the year. Heading into the 2023 season, Seattle will likely need to do the same once again.

Adams, who turns 28 in October, has struggled to stay on the field in recent years. He suffered a torn labrum in 2021 that cost him five games. Fully healthy entered the 2022 season, he sustained a torn quad tendon in the season-opener against the Denver Broncos and underwent season-ending surgery.

Nearly a year after Adams went down against the Denver Broncos, there’s still no timeline for his return. Seattle placed him on the PUP list to begin training camp and he could reportedly remain there beyond Week 1.

Jamal Adams contract: $18.11 million cap hit (2023), $23.61 million cap hit (’24)

Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic released a 53-man roster projection for the Seahawks. Regarding Seattle’s standout safety, he wrote that he expects Adams to start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Opening the season on the PUP list would automatically rule Adams out for the first four games of the season. While it does create an additional roster spot for the first month, it also means Adams won’t be available for matchups against the Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers and New York Gants.

Jamal Adams stats (Seahawks career): 17 QB hits, 15 TFLs, 9.5 sacks in 25 games

Fortunately for Seattle, it’s also very deep in the secondary. Quandre Diggs and Julian Love are the projected starters with Adams sidelined and both are high-end players. So, the Seahawks should receive above-average production from their starting safeties before Adams ever returns to the field.

When Adams does return, he’ll likely be headed for a designated role. Seattle allowed the sixth-most yards per carry (4.9) and the third-most rushing yards per game (150.2) last season, so Adams’ nose for the football and his comfort playing in the box should address a major weakness that hindered this unit a year ago.