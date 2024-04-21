Washington Huskies receiver Ja’Lynn Polk could reportedly be picked very high in 2024 NFL Draft

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies reached the national championship game this past season thanks to one of the best rosters in college football, featuring multiple first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. While wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk might not go that high, he reportedly might be one of the top picks in Round 2.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, many fans are familiar with names like Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Both players will be chosen in Round 1, along with Washington’s offensive lineman Troy Fautanu.

Ja’Lynn Pol stats (2023): 69 receptions, 1,159 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns, 16.8 yards per reeption

However, Polk is one of the most underrated prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. He isn’t as well-known among NFL fans who are just learning about this year’s top prospects, but it does appear one of the best wideouts in college football last season has a lot of support around the league.

Connor Rogers of NBC Sports named Polk as one of the latest NFL Draft risers before Thursday, with the pass-catcher especially a favorite among NFL coaches. While it’s unlikely he is taken in Round 1, Polk is ‘expected to be taken in the 35-40 pick range.

Ja’Lynn Polk 40 time: 4.52 seconds

Rogers isn’t the only one forecasting Polk to be a high selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. After speaking to general managers, NFL.com’s Peter Schrager had Polk being selected with the 32nd overall pick in the first round of his 2024 NFL mock draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

There are a number of reasons why Polk has so many fans at the next level. Not only does he have NFL size and route-running ability, but he is also a very willing blocker who plays with extreme intensity and focus. Polk offers the size, intangibles and production that NFL coaches love and know translate to the highest level. He profiles as a future No. 2 receiver who can be an immediate contributor as a rookie.