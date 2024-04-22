Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs suffers terrible-looking knee injury

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic are pretty much in must-win mode in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Orlando dropped the opener in Cleveland and is facing a difficult 2-0 disadvantage if the team is unable to come out on top Monday evening.

It now appears that Orlando will have to do the heavy lifting without Suggs. The former lottery pick was injured eight minutes into the first quarter after collision with Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell. As you can see in the video below, Suggs was in a ton of pain as he fell to the hardwood in Cleveland.

Jalen Suggs is in visible pain after colliding with Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/bI2HC2venW — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) April 22, 2024

Jalen Suggs stats (2023-24): 12.6 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 2.7 APG, 47% shooting

Suggs had to be helped to the locker room by multiple teammates. He could not put any pressure on the left knee.

This could potentially be a brutal blow for the Magic. They don’t necessarily have a ton of depth in the backcourt.

Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony will likely have to step up if Suggs is out for an extended period of time.