Jake Maier, Stampeders optimistic ahead of rematch with Argos

Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Argonauts will be out to avenge their only loss of the season Friday night when they face the visiting Calgary Stampeders.

The Stampeders (3-7) defeated the Argonauts (7-1) 20-7 in Calgary on Aug. 4.

The victory was a rare highlight for the Stampeders’ season so far, but quarterback Jake Maier feels the team’s fortunes will improve.

“I think better days are ahead of us,” Maier said before the team departed for Toronto. “I think we have two months here of a season worth of games where we should play our best. And that’s how I feel.”

In their loss to the Stampeders, the Argonauts lost quarterback Chad Kelly to injury in the second quarter and Cameron Dukes filled in. Kelly has since returned.

“It was an effort that won,” Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson said. “It was solid. It was nothing fantastic. They had to go with their backup quarterback. It was a winning performance, so that was important.”

Maier completed 22 of 24 passes for 149 yards in that game. Dedrick Mills racked up 137 rushing yards for Calgary.

“It’s a new day,” Maier said. “So you’ve got to bring it in that moment. They’re gonna have their adjustments. We’re gonna have our adjustments. It’s gonna be a dogfight — always is. A lot of players have familiarity with each other when it comes to Calgary and Toronto, obviously.”

The Argonauts are returning from a week off. They last played Aug. 13, when they defeated the visiting Ottawa Redblacks 44-31.

DaVaris Daniels led all receivers with a season-best 180 yards on six receptions and recorded a career-best three touchdowns. It was Daniels’s best game in his three seasons as an Argonaut.

Daniels played his first three CFL seasons with the Stampeders.

“It’s always fun to go against your former team because of all the familiar faces and whatever motivation you have behind that,” Daniels said. “It’s always exciting to get the chance for some revenge and to show that you’ve still got it.”

Toronto defensive back Robert Priester (foot) was ruled out for the game. Calgary running back Ka’Deem Carey (quadriceps) is also out.

–Field Level Media