Jaguars tab Ethan Waugh as assistant general manager

The Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday hired former San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel Ethan Waugh as their assistant general manager.

The move reunites Waugh with Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke. The pair worked together for 12 seasons (2005-16) with the 49ers.

“We are excited to add Ethan to our organization,” Baalke said in a statement. “Strengthening the personnel department was a priority this offseason and we are thrilled to make this addition to the team. I enjoyed working alongside Ethan in San Francisco for over a decade, and I know he will work tirelessly to help build a winning organization here in Jacksonville.”

Waugh served as the 49ers’ senior personnel assistant (2012-14) and senior player personnel coordinator (2015-17) during Baalke’s tenure as San Francisco’s general manager. Waugh began his career with the 49ers as a personnel assistant (2004-08) before being promoted to the team’s Midwest regional scout from 2008-11.

