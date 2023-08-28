Jaguars rookie LB Ventrell Miller (Achilles) out for season

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Ventrell Miller will miss the upcoming season with an Achilles injury.

Coach Doug Pederson confirmed Monday that the fourth-round pick was hurt in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins.

Miller, 24, registered nine tackles and two sacks in three preseason games.

In four seasons with the Florida Gators (2018-21), Miller collected 7.5 sacks, 124 tackles and one interception.

Miller was listed on the Jaguars’ official depth chart behind Foyesade Oluokun and Shaquille Quarterman.

