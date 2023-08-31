Jaguars place DT DaVon Hamilton (back) on injured reserve

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars placed starting defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton and rookie guard Cooper Hodges on injured reserve Thursday.

Hamilton (back) and Hodges (knee) will miss the first four games of the season and are eligible to return for the Oct. 8 contest in London against the Buffalo Bills.

Hamilton, 26, set career highs with 56 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 17 games (14 starts) in 2022. He has 132 tackles, 4.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries in 44 games (28 starts) since the Jaguars drafted him in the third round in 2020.

Hodges, 23, was a seventh-round pick out of Appalachian State. He was carted off the field during a preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Aug. 19.

Jacksonville added defensive lineman Angelo Blackson and offensive lineman Blake Hance to the active roster in corresponding moves.

The Jaguars also signed defensive linemen Esezi Otomewo and Tommy Togiai, tight end Josh Pederson and safety Ayo Oyelola to the practice squad.

–Field Level Media