Jaguars OL Tyler Shatley returns after heart scare

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Tyler Shatley had an abnormal heartbeat after a practice earlier this week but is doing well, head coach Doug Pederson said Saturday.

Shatley went through an incident of atrial fibrillation on Wednesday but will be back at practice on a limited basis on Saturday.

Atrial fibrillation, referred to as Afib, is an irregular heart rhythm that starts in heart’s upper chambers, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Pederson said Shatley received immediate medical attention.

“He’s fine, he’s OK, everything’s calmed down,” the coach said.

Shatley was expected to be in uniform at practice Saturday but will work on the side until he is fully cleared by doctors.

“From a health standpoint, he’s good,” Pederson said.

Shatley, 32, has been working with the first-team offensive line in training camp.

Entering his 10th NFL season, Shatley played in all 17 games in 2022, starting 12. He has 45 starts in 128 career games, all in Jacksonville.

–Field Level Media