Jacksonville Jaguars sign return specialist Pharoh Cooper

Dec 13, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Pharoh Cooper (14) with the ball in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Return specialist Pharoh Cooper signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The one-year deal for Cooper marks his fifth NFL stop following stints with the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals.

Cooper was an All-Pro return man in 2017 with the Rams and joins another 2017 All-Pro returner, Jamal Agnew, in Jacksonville.

Cooper averaged 27.4 yards per kickoff return in ’17, when Agnew returned two punts for touchdowns with the Detroit Lions.

The Rams selected Cooper in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media