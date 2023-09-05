Gun charges dropped against Jack Jones of the New England Patriots

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Second-year New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was facing some serious jail time in relation to a situation back in June in which he allegedly tried to bring two loaded guns on to a flight at Boston’s Logan International Airport. After charges were officially released, reports indicated that he faced up to 30 years in prison.

There’s now some good news on this front for the young cornerback. Jones appeared in Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday, ultimately agreeing to a deal with prosecutors that led to gun charges being dropped.

According to Chris Mason of MassLive.com, Jones agreed to a year of probation and 48 hours of community service in order for the serious charges to be dropped. Jones had faced a number of charges, including possessing a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possessing ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

Jack Jones stats (2022): 30 tackles, 6 passes defended, 2 INT

A fourth-round pick out of Arizona State in 2022, Jones played well as a rookie for the Patriots. He yielded a 54.1% completion and 64.8 QB rating when targeted in 13 games (two starts).

Jones fell to the fourth round in 2022 primarily due to off-field issues. The 25-year-old cornerback was arrested for burglary at a Panda Express back in 2018. He was also kicked out of USC for poor academics and suspended by Arizona State for violations of team conduct.