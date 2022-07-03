Israel Adesanya defeats Jared Cannonier to retain title

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Israel Adesanya is still the UFC middleweight champion.

Adesanya defeated challenger Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision on Saturday at UFC 276 in Las Vegas.

Adesanya took the cards 49-46, 49-46, 50-45.

“They had an excellent gameplan,” Adesanya said about Cannonier’s team. “It was really hard to get my follow-ups going.”

Adesanya improves to 12-0 in the middleweight division, second-longest streak in UFC behind Anderson Silva (13-0).

Adesanya called out who he wants to fight next: Alex Pereira, who owns two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing. Pereira also fought – and won – on the undercard Saturday night. Pereira was in the arena for Adesanya’s pronouncement.

“The first time I told you it was an error on my part spamming the right hand,” Adesanya said to Pereira. “That was in kickboxing. … Next time I punch you, you’ll be on skates and you’re gonna be frozen like Elsa. I’ll leave it at that.”

In the co-main event, Alexander Volkanovski battered Max Holloway in their five-round featherweight title fight and won by unanimous decision.

Volkanovski took the cards 50-45 across the board.

Volkanovski landed 199 signature strikes, opening up cuts to Holloway’s face by fight’s end.

–Field Level Media