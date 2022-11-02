Islanders forward Casey Cizikas fined $5K for interference

Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas received a $5,000 fine from the NHL on Wednesday for goalie interference.

Cizikas drew a five-minute major for interference and a 10-minute game misconduct penalty just 2:56 into the first period Tuesday night when he rammed Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock into the goalpost.

Stalock exited the game and was placed in concussion protocol. He was replaced by rookie Arvid Soderblom, who stopped 28 of 30 shots in Chicago’s 3-1 loss to the Islanders.

The fine announced by NHL Player Safety is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Cizikas, 31, has two assists and 12 penalty minutes in 10 games this season, his 12th with the Islanders. He has 203 points (91 goals, 112 assists) in 674 games since being drafted by the Islanders in the fourth round in 2009.

–Field Level Media