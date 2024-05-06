WATCH: New York Knicks’ Isaiah Hartenstein nails half-court buzzer beater

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Hartenstein and the New York Knicks were not having a great go at it in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Indiana Pacers Monday night.

New York found itself down 55-46 late in the second quarter inside Madison Square Garden. The big man had scored just four points as the half was coming to a conclusion.

That’s when he shocked absolutely everyone inside MSG and those watching the game on TNT. The dude literally nailed a 46-foot half-court buzzer beater to pull the Knicks within six points.

HARTENSTEIN AT THE HALFTIME BUZZER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/dxYIyTMGVO — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 7, 2024

Perhaps, this will ignite the Knicks. They needed something to get them going after struggling to score through pretty much two quarters.

As for Isaiah Hartenstein, he’s hit all of 27 three-pointers since entering the NBA as a member of the Houston Rockets back in 2018-19. That included just one this past regular season on three attempts.