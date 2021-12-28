Iowa hosts Western Illinois in nonleague tune-up

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) looks to pass during a NCAA non-conference men’s basketball game against Southeastern Louisiana, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.211221 Se Louisiana Iowa Mbb 027 Jpg

Iowa gets a third tune-up Wednesday night, hosting Western Illinois in Iowa City before the Hawkeyes return to Big Ten play next week.

The Hawkeyes (9-3, 0-2 Big Ten) have handled nine of 10 nonconference foes this season, but couldn’t hang with then-No. 17 Iowa State and lost both of their Big Ten contests earlier this month. They haven’t played since leading by as many as 37 points in a 93-62 win over visiting Southeast Louisiana on Dec. 21.

Keegan Murray recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds and Connor McCaffery added 16 points, with Jordan Bohannon chipping in 13 points that included 4-for-8 shooting from beyond the arc.

“I thought there were some breakdowns, but I thought we had a lot of really good performances from a lot of different people,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.

In his sixth season, Bohannon is the school’s career leader in assists (655), 3-pointers made (394), games played (155) and free-throw percentage (.890). His 394 3-pointers are the most in Big Ten history and 132 more than any other Hawkeye.

He’s also three games away from tying the NCAA mark of 157 games played, held by Ohio State’s David Lighty (2007-11).

Iowa is 76-5 in nonconference home games dating to 2012.

Western Illinois (10-3) had won six in a row before a 84-78 loss at Omaha in its last time out (Dec. 22).

Trenton Massner scored 26 points, while Will Carius and Colton Sandage added 20 and 16. Tamell Pearson grabbed 14 rebounds.

“We missed shots and had shooters who missed some shots tonight, but that’s the game of basketball — some nights you’re there, some nights you’re not,” WIU associate head coach Chad Boudreau said. “We couldn’t get stops and it’s been an issue for the last couple of games. We’ve won, but we’ve talked about how important getting stops would be and it caught up with us tonight.”

The Leathernecks feature four players who average at least 12 points: Carius (17.8 points per game), Massner (15.9), Sandage (15.0), and Luka Barisic (12.3).

–Field Level Media