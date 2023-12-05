Iowa DC Phil Parker wins Broyles Award

Credit: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker is the 2023 winner of the Frank Broyles Award, presented to the top assistant coach in college football.

Parker, 60, helped the Hawkeyes compile a 10-3 record (7-2 Big Ten) in his 25th season with the program in 2023. Iowa will finish the season Jan. 1 in the Citrus Bowl against Tennessee.

Iowa ranks fourth in the country in scoring defense (13.2 points per game) and fifth in total defense (274.8 yards per game). The Hawkeyes held five opponents to 10 or fewer points.

Kirk Ferentz hired Parker as his defensive backs coach when he became the Iowa head coach in 1999 and promoted him to defensive coordinator in 2012.

“We simply would not have achieved the success we have as a program without Phil’s dedication and leadership,” Ferentz said. “Since 1999, we have benefited from Phil’s expertise and tenacity.

“Phil is an exceptional coach and teacher. He has helped develop hundreds of student athletes into better football players on the field and prepared them to be better men off the field. He is one of a kind, and I am so happy that he has been by my side in this program throughout the past 25 years.”

Parker was an All-Big Ten defensive back at Michigan State from 1982-85 before beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater in 1987. He coached the defensive backs at Toledo from 1988-98 before going to Iowa.

–Field Level Media