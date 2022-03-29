Iowa All-American Keegan Murray declares for NBA draft

Iowa forward Keegan Murray will enter the 2022 NBA Draft, he announced Tuesday.
Murray spent much of the 2021-22 NCAA season as the leading scorer in Division I and finished fourth nationally at 23.5 points per game. The Iowa native was a consensus first-team All-American and is a finalist for multiple player of the year awards.
“As a kid, I dreamed of playing in Carver-Hawkeye Arena and wearing the black and gold,” Murray wrote in a social media post. “I am forever grateful that Coach (Fran) McCaffery gave me the opportunity to live out my dream. You believed in me when few did, and you’re a big part of why I’m in this position today.
“I’m excited to announce I will be entering my name into the 2022 NBA Draft. Iowa will always be my home and I’m forever grateful to be part of Hawkeye Nation!”
— Keegan Murray (@keegan3murray) March 29, 2022
Murray also averaged 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game in 2021-22, his sophomore season. He was named Most Outstanding Player at the Big Ten tournament for scoring a record 103 points in just four games.
ESPN projects Murray is a top-five selection overall.
