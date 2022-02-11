Inter Miami sign Finnish attacker Robert Taylor through 2023

Oct 10, 2020; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; A general view of a banner in the supporters section during an Inter Miami game against Houston Dynamo at Inter Miami CF Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Inter Miami FC announced the signing Friday of Finnish attacker Robert Taylor through the 2023 season.

The 27-year-old arrives from Sportsklubben Brann in Norway’s top flight. The deal includes a club option for 2024.

“Robert is a skillful, exciting, chance creator that gives us options in attack as he can excel in different roles as a winger and as a central midfielder,” Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. “He also adds valuable international experience to the squad as he has featured regularly for the Finnish national team. We are confident his addition will add to our attack and help us succeed.”

Taylor has tallied 55 goals and 31 assists in 239 matches with clubs in Finland, England, Sweden and Norway.

In international competition, he has one goal and two assists in 25 appearances for the Finnish national team.

–Field Level Media