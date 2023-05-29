Top MLB insider mocks league over Oakland Athletics’ abysmal start to 2023

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

A top insider blasted the MLB on Memorial Day over the Oakland Athletics’ god-awful play in 2023 by comparing the league to “a restaurant chain standing by and looking the other way while one spot becomes rat-infested.”

The Oakland Athletics are by far the worst team in MLB this season. There are bad seasons and then there are really bad seasons and the A’s are setting new standards for horrid play. However, luckily for them, their performance in 2023 has been overshadowed by the fact that the franchise is finalizing a planned move to Las Vegas in 2027.

However, on Monday, top MLB insider Buster Olney used his holiday to take levy some serious criticisms not only at the Oakland Athletics but also at the league itself for allowing an “embarrassment” from a sports body that promotes itself for delivering the best baseball on the planet.

MLB insider delivers insane stat on how awful Oakland Athletics have been in 2023

In a tweet on Memorial Day morning, Olney posted a stat that perfectly sums up the historic pace for mediocrity the A’s are on so far in a season that is only a couple of months old.

“Last year, the Houston Astros allowed 518 runs. So far this season, Oakland has allowed 388 runs. They’ve scored 189. Run differential: -199. Maybe this embarrassment will finally compel MLB owners to protect their collective product and take more steps to curb tanking.” – Buster Olney

However, Olney’s digital attack against the Oakland Athletics and MLB didn’t end there. A fan responded to the original post by claiming at the least, the league should institute a salary floor to force an owner like John Fisher to spend a minimum amount of money to put a somewhat competitive team on the field.

In his response, Buster Olney compared the A’s to a “rat-infested” restaurant when he said, “For the other owners, it’s a matter of quality control. It’s like the controlling board of a restaurant chain standing by and looking the other way while one spot becomes rat-infested.”

The ESPN MLB insider also tried to dispel a fan opinion that the Oakland Athletics aren’t tanking when he claimed their current product is all a part of the plan because, “They are tanking to make many, many millions in profit. Plus, they get high picks.”

It says a lot when an MLB insider, who has no skin in the Oakland game, couldn’t help but take time to blast every team over the Athletics’ play in 2023.