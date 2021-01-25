Indianapolis Colts promote Marcus Brady to offensive coordinator

Nov 3, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (left) throws on the field as the Colts quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady (right) looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts promoted from within to fill their offensive coordinator opening, elevating Marcus Brady to replace Nick Sirianni, the team announced Monday.

Brady has been an assistant on head coach Frank Reich’s staff for three seasons, the past two as quarterbacks coach. Sirianni left to become the head coach in Philadelphia.

Marcus Brady becomes the fourth Black offensive coordinator in the league, joining new Lions offensive Anthony Lynn, the Buccaneers’ Byron Leftwich and the Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy.

Brady played (2002-08) and coached (2009-17) in the Canadian Football League, winning three Grey Cups as an assistant coach. He was the offensive coordinator for the Toronto Argonauts from 2013-17.

–Field Level Media