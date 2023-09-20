Indianapolis Colts head coach gives huge update on Anthony Richardson’s availability in NFL Week 3

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen gave a major update on Anthony Richardson’s status for Week 3 versus the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon and it is not very positive.

After a solid showing in his NFL debut last week, Anthony Richardson got off to a fast start this past Sunday when he ran for a touchdown on the team’s first two drives of the game. Unfortunately, that reliance on his rushing skills instead of his arm became costly during his second TD romp.

As he made his final steps into the end zone for the second time last weekend, Richardson took a solid hit from a Houston Texans defender and was knocked to the ground. While he quickly got up and celebrated the achievement, it seems that the blow and fall caused a concussion to the young quarterback and knocked him out of their eventual win over Houston.

Anthony Richardson stats (2023): 279 passing yards, 75 rushing yards, 4 total TDs, 78.2 pass rating

Indianapolis Colts starting QB still in concussion protocols on Wednesday

Since then, Indianapolis Colts fans have wondered if Richardson will be able to complete the league’s concussion protocols in time to compete this weekend, or if Gardner Minshew would be under center against the Ravens. The team’s head coach gave a big update on the situation today and it is looking unlikely that the 21-year-old will be suiting up.

On Wednesday, Steichen revealed that Anthony Richardson is still in the concussion protocol and won’t practice today. With only a few days left before they take the field in Week 3, the chances of him being cleared in time are looking pretty slim.

NFL players have to pass five different phases in the concussion protocol and must be cleared by their team’s physician as well as an independent neurologist before being able to return to action.