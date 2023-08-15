Just two days after the Indianapolis Colts’ preseason opener, the franchise is already declaring rookie Anthony Richardson as the team’s starting quarterback for the 2023 season. Head coach Shane Steichen made it official this morning, placing the fourth overall pick in the starting lineup from day one of his NFL career.

Richardson had been competing with Gardner Minshew II, who is entering his fifth season, and first with the Colts after joining Steichen after a couple of seasons in Philadelphia. Yet, after Richardson started in Week 1 of the preseason, all signs pointed to the former Florida star getting the nod in the regular season too.

As team owner Jim Irsay stated, “Richardson has to play to get better. We have to get Anthony on the field.” Yet he also mentioned that the decision was Coach Steichen’s to make.

As for Richardson, he said he was “shocked” by the news.

“Honestly, I was shocked. I’ve been grinding, putting in the work to try to get the title, but it’s not really all about the title. I’m just trying to make sure I’m ready for the team, despite being labeled as QB1 I’ve still got other guys in that room helping me to get to that standard. I’m forever thankful for them.” Anthony Richardson on being named the Colts’ starter

Richardson’s preseason debut saw the first-year pro complete 7-of-12 passes for 67 yards. He also threw an interception, which Coach Steichen tried to shoulder the blame for, saying, “We’ve got to do a better job communicating on that one.” Richardson also added two rushes for seven yards.

Richardson’s regular season debut comes on September 10 against the AFC South division rival Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Colts fans can expect plenty of exciting moments where Richardson shows off his strong arm or athleticism by shedding defenders in open space.

But there will also be some growing pains for the 21-year-old. Either way, the team is prepared for what’s ahead, which hopefully can end the streak of having a new QB under center for six consecutive seasons once 2024 rolls around.

