Indiana chooses Tayven Jackson as starting QB

Credit: Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tayven Jackson has been named Indiana’s starting quarterback after sharing time with Brendan Sorsby over the first two games.

Hoosiers coach Tom Allen noted that the offense played with more energy during Jackson’s time on the field so he opted to end the splitting time method leading into Saturday’s game against Louisville at Indianapolis.

Jackson went 18 of 21 for 236 yards in last Friday’s 41-7 victory over FCS program Indiana State. Sorsby was 9-of-16 passing for 108 yards.

“We’ve got two quarterbacks I believe can both successfully lead our program and do great things on game day,” Allen said on Monday. “I felt like we needed to get full game evaluation because it was so close and to be able to see, ‘OK, who moves the ball down the field and scores points?’

“That’s really what it comes down to at the end of the day, and there’s a field presence you have during games.”

Sorsby started the Sept. 2 season-opening 23-3 loss to then-No. 3 Ohio State and completed 8 of 16 passes for 58 yards. Jackson was 1 of 5 for 24 yards in relief. Both players are redshirt freshmen.

Jackson is the brother of former Indiana basketball All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis. He initially chose Tennessee and opted to transfer to Indiana after last season.

Sorsby got into one game last season and went 3 for 6 for 8 yards and an interception against Penn State.

“I know they both want to be the guy, I get that,” Allen said. “You’re competitive. You want to be in this position. But Tayven knows he’s got to perform, and Brendan knows he’s got to be ready. That’s the reality of competition and performing at an elite level.”

–Field Level Media