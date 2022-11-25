Hylissang fills MAD Lions roster after Fnatics exit

Credit: MAD Lions | Twitter

MAD Lions confirmed the addition Friday of Zdravets “Hylissang” Galabov with the former Fnatics support completing their roster ahead of the 2023 EMEA Championship Winter Split.

After playing for Unicorns of Love, the 27-year-old Bulgarian had been with Fnatics since late 2017. However, the team is undergoing changes following a disappointing Worlds 2022 performance.

“We wish him all the best going forward and thank him for all his efforts here in the Black and Orange,” Fnatics team director Javi “Dardo” Zafra said, per Dexerto.

According to Jaxon.gg, Fnatics are also parting with Elias “Upset” Lipp.

Hylissang will now team up with Matyas “Carzzy” Orsag, with both players known for their aggressive play in the bot lane. Carzzy returned to MAD Lions earlier this month after being released by the team last year.

Hylissang said he was happy to hook on with the LEC team so quickly and felt as though he did not have many options to remain with a prominent organization.

“I didn’t expect that I (would) have to leave Fnatic, but it did happen and again, I am extremely grateful for the opportunity that MAD Lions are giving me,” he told Jaxon. “I feel like we have a very strong roster and a good team. I’m very happy with the players that are in there, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do together.

“It was pretty easy to go with them since, I think, the pieces in the roster are great, and they will fit together. Also, there are a lot of good individuals. For me, it was an easy decision. The offer that they gave me was also pretty decent, so I was very happy to say yes to them.”

–Field Level Media