Hunter Renfroe’s 8th-inning homer lifts Red Sox past Rays

Hunter Renfroe hit a go-ahead, two-run home run with two outs in the eighth inning to help the Boston Red Sox earn a 2-1 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday and avoid a three-game sweep.

Renfroe (2-for-4) smashed his 27th homer of the season off Rays reliever JT Chargois (5-1). Chargois entered when fellow right-hander Matt Wisler was removed due to an apparent injury after giving up a leadoff single to pinch hitter Alex Verdugo.

Nelson Cruz had broken the scoreless tie with a two-out RBI single off Garrett Richards (7-7) in the top of the eighth. Cruz (1-for-4 on Wednesday) finished 8-for-15 with three home runs and eight RBIs in the series.

With two outs in the ninth, Tampa Bay’s Joey Wendle against Hansel Robles and was thrown out attempting to advance to third by Renfroe to end the game.

Robles pitched a scoreless ninth to collect his 12th save for the Red Sox (80-62), who snapped a three-game skid.

The Red Sox entered trailing the New York Yankees by a half-game for the top American League wild card while leading the Toronto Blue Jays by two games for the final playoff spot.

Brandon Lowe (2-for-3) had the only multi-hit effort in the Rays’ six-hit outing. Tampa Bay entered with a 9 1/2 game lead atop the AL East.

The Rays (88-52) won the season series 11-8 against Boston after taking nine of the teams’ 13 meetings after the All-Star break.

Rays right fielder Josh Lowe went 1-for-1 with a fifth-inning infield single in his major league debut. The No. 13 overall pick in the 2016 draft was called up from Triple-A Durham before the game.

Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi allowed just three hits and two walks while striking out eight over his seven scoreless innings. Rays starter Shane McClanahan tossed five innings of scoreless, three-hit ball while striking out three and walking one.

