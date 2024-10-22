How To Watch the Tampa Bay Rays: Best Options 2024

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays started the 2024 season slow, and their mid-season momentum wasn’t enough to make it to postseason. They finished fourth in the AL East with a record below .500. Although this wasn’t their winning season, fans can hold onto hope for 2025.

If you’re a fan hoping to catch a Tampa Bay Rays livestream next season, we’re here to help. We’ll cover the channels airing the Rays and explain which live TV streaming platforms work for you, depending on how often you want to watch games.

What channels are Tampa Bay Rays games on?

FanDuel Sports Network Sun. If you don’t live in Florida, an MLB.TV subscription allows you to stream out-of-market games live, pending any blackout restrictions.

To watch nationally aired games, you’ll also want access to a streaming service with ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1, and TBS. Here’s a comparison of which streaming services offer these channels:

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV FanDuel Sports Network Sun ✓ ✓ ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Fox ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓* ✓ Fox Sports 1 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ TBS ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ *Local channels only available in select locations

How to watch the Tampa Bay Rays on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Price: $114.99

Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

DIRECTV STREAM is the best way for Rays fans to stream games live. Each package includes ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1, and TBS. You’ll also have access to thousands of on-demand titles, unlimited DVR, and unlimited device streams.

If you want FanDuel Sports Network Sun, the Choice package or above are the ones to purchase or try with a free trial. Although this is the most expensive option for Tampa Bay Rays fans, it’s well worth it to catch many games live.

Watch the Tampa Bay Rays on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Fubo’s plans are slighly more affordable than DIRECTV STREAM and offer ample sports coverage. The Pro plan is our recommendation for Tampa Bay Rays fans because it includes ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1, and FanDuel Sports Network Sun.

The only drawback is that Fubo doesn’t carry TBS. It means you’ll miss the occasional game airing on that particular channel. That aside, Fubo offers plenty of entertainment options at budget-friendly prices.

Watch the Tampa Bay Rays on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV Bundle

Price: $76.99

Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Hulu + Live TV offers live TV streaming with the convenience of on-demand shows and movies. Their live TV package includes the Disney Bundle, which gives you access to a library of entertainment options across Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus.

As a Rays fan, you’ll love being able to stream games on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1, and TBS. However, you won’t have access to FanDuel Sports Network Sun, making Hulu + Live TV a better option if you’re an out-of-market fan who can supplement coverage with MLB.TV.

Watch the Tampa Bay Rays on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Price: $55

Free Trial: No

Sling TV is an option for Rays fans who want to save money and see some nationally aired games. There are multiple Sling TV package options with perks like 50 hours of DVR. The Sling Orange features TBS and ESPN. Meanwhile, Sling Blue has TBS and Fox Sports 1. You can combine them to form the Sling Orange & Blue plan, which is what we’d recommend.

The unfortunate news is Sling TV doesn’t have FanDuel Sports Network Sun. Local channel availability also depends on where you live. With this in mind, Sling TV is perfect for Tampa fans looking to save money but don’t mind missing out on some of the regular season games.

Watch the Tampa Bay Rays on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base Plan

Price: $72.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

YouTube TV has ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1, and TBS. In turn, you’ll be able to stream many Rays and MLB games live. With unlimited DVR, you can record every game that airs on the platform.

The biggest drawback is that they don’t offer FanDuel Sports Network Sun, which means local fans will miss many regional matchups. That aside, the platform is easy to use. YouTube TV has a feature where if you join a game midway through, you can see key replays before you join. And at one of the lower monthly costs, it’s an incredible deal for you to consider.

Watch games on Apple TV+

Suggested Plan: Base

Price: $9.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

During the season, Apple TV+ airs “Friday Night Baseball.” It’s a double-header of hand-picked games featuring divisional rivals, cross-divisional showdowns, and more. In addition, you can stream baseball programming and replays of older Friday night games so you never miss a major moment.

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays games out-of-market

Suggested Plan: Single Team

Price: $104.99/year

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Out-of-market fans won’t have access to FanDuel Sports Network Sun, but this is where an MLB.TV subscription comes in handy. With this service, you can watch many Rays games and catch abbreviated replays of older games. Also, MLB.TV lets you watch local content, like pregame and postgame shows. There might be blackout restrictions for some games, so enter your zip code upon signing up to see any that apply.

FAQ

How can I watch the Tampa Bay Rays game tonight?

Look up who the Rays play through their team page to see what channel their game is airing on. Many games air on FanDuel Sports Network Sun for local fans. If you’re an out-of-market fan, consider an MLB.TV subscription.

Do the Tampa Bay Rays have an app?

Tampa Bay Rays information is available through the free MLB app. With it, you can access MLB Audio, highlights of Rays games, news, and more.

Do any streaming services include FanDuel Sports Network?

Yes, Fubo and DIRECTV STREAM have FanDuel Sports Network. For DIRECTV STREAM subscribers, sign up for the Choice package or above.