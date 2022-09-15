How To Watch the Oklahoma Sooners Live Games in 2022

The Oklahoma Sooners’ Heisman-producing program is hoping Brent Venables’ debut head coaching season does just that — produce Heisman Trophy-winning players. While Sooners fans thought Spencer Rattler would be the top player last season, his transfer to the South Carolina Gamecocks has fans questioning what will come next.

After finishing last season 11-2 and securing a bowl win against the Oregon Ducks, hopes are staying high that the team will be able to have a similar, if not better, season this year. With plenty of options to watch all of the Sooners games, we’ve narrowed down which streaming service will give you the best viewing experience.

Where can you stream almost all of the Oklahoma Sooners games?

What channels show the Oklahoma Sooners games?

The Oklahoma Sooners 2022 season will be aired on networks such as CBS, Fox, ESPN, and the SEC Network, making a live streaming service your best bet during this year’s college football season. With options like Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, FuboTV, and YouTube TV, you won’t have to hunt down a place to watch the next game.

Watch Oklahoma Sooners games on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35 31+ No Sling Blue $35 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

Oklahoma Sooners fans looking to livestream all the action can score a touchdown with Sling TV’s package offerings. Starting at $35 for the Orange or Blue plans, you can access at least 31 live TV channels and coverage for just the Sooners. If you want more coverage, upgrade to the Sling Orange & Blue package for just $50 total. Then you’ll have access to all channels offered in the Orange and Blue standalone packages.

With no free trial currently available, budget shoppers are still in luck. Sling is offering 50% off new subscribers first month, making it the cheapest comprehensive plan on the market.

Read our full Sling TV review here.

Other ways to watch Oklahoma Sooners live this season

Oklahoma Sooners 2022 schedule

You can find the full Oklahoma Sooners schedule here on ESPN.com.