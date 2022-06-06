Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

As an avid consumer of baseball, you may have found yourself wondering how to watch MLB on Amazon Prime, too? Well, here you can learn everything you need to know about subscribing to the service, the cost and much more in this handy FAQ guide.

How to subscribe to Amazon Prime?

Before you can even start taking in some MLB action on Amazon Prime via your television, tablet, computer or cellphone you have to first become a member. For many frequent shoppers of Amazon’s hugely popular website, a Prime membership is a useful benefit to get unlimited second-day shipping on many of the products the company sells.

However, one major perk of membership is access to many sports, movies and shows that air on Prime Video. If you don’t have the service yet and are looking to have the same benefits millions of others enjoy here is how you sign-up.

Go to Prime Video

Click on the “sign-in” tab in the top right corner

Then hit “create your account”

From there you will be prompted to create a name, password, and set up an email for the account

Then follow the instructions for setting up your membership type and how you want to be billed

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

There are several different ways a customer can pay for Amazon Prime, based on your particular budget at the time. If you are looking to pay less in the short term, you can go with a monthly billing cycle that costs $14.99. Over a 12-month period that would equal $179.88.

However, if you’re looking to get a bit more value, you can pay for a year’s subscription all at once for $139.

If you are a student, Amazon offers a discount where the monthly fee is just $7.49 per month — $89.88 per year. There is also the one lump sum route for $69. There is also a discounted rate for those on government assistance that costs $6.99 each month — $83.88 per year.

Another option, if you aren’t an avid Amazon shopper and just want the company’s video service, his by subscribing to Prime Video all by itself. That can be had for $8.99 per month, or $107.88 over a 12-month period.

Does Amazon Prime have live TV?

Amazon Prime Live TV doesn’t necessarily broadcast in the traditional sense like folks are used to where cable providers offer networks like ABC, NBC, and Fox with their basic subscriptions. While they do have a huge selection of free movies and shows on “channels”, much of the premium content — especially live Amazon Prime Sports — will require a subscription to a particular service.

For example, an NBA League Pass channel is offered, with a 30-day free trial, for $14.99 each month, or the Cinemax channel is offered with a 7-day free trial at a $9.99 cost per month.

Is MLB TV free with Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime MLB TV is another channel available on Prime Video. Unfortunately, it is not free and is the best way to watch Amazon MLB games. If you are interested in subscribing to the service they offer two options. An All Team Pass for $24.99 a month, or a Single Team Pass for one payment of $99.99.

How to unsubscribe from Amazon Prime?

Of course, there is the possibility that you sign up and discover that Amazon Prime live sports really wasn’t what you were hoping for. In the event that you do want to cut bait and finish your subscription, it is actually pretty easy to do. Just head to the site HERE, click the “end membership” tab, and bring an end to your run with Prime.

If you only had a membership to Prime video, you can end your service by heading HERE, then click on “Account & Settings,” followed by selecting “end subscription.”