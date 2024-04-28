Houston Texans’ Tank Dell suffers minor wounds as a victim in Florida shooting

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is just a few months removed from his rookie season in the NFL, where the 69th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft enjoyed a strong first season as a pro. Dell recorded 709 yards and seven touchdowns, proving to be one of C.J. Stroud’s most reliable receivers.

But now it’s the offseason for NFL athletes, and Dell has become the victim of a shooting that took place in Sanford, Florida.

According to the Houston Texans, Dell was the victim of the Sanford, FL shooting. Dell was not actually involved in the altercation that led to shots being fired, yet he did still sustain a minor wound in the incident.

Dell did have to be hospitalized, but the 24-year-old has since been released and is now back in good spirits.

The Texans have asked that we respect Dell’s privacy at this time.

Dell is set to begin his second NFL season and plays a key role as one-third of a strong Texans receiving corps led by newly acquired Stefon Diggs plus Nico Collins. Together, Houston not only feels they can get back to the playoffs but this time, the Texans have even bigger goals than just reaching the AFC Divisional Round, and Dell will play a big role.

