Davis Mills benched by Houston Texans, Kyle Allen gets the start in Week 12

It looks like the Davis Mills era for the Houston Texans is set to come to an end in Week 12 of this season.

On Wednesday afternoon, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported what many had suspected was on the way. That quarterback Davis Mills was being demoted from his starting role on the Texans, and he revealed who would be under center on Sunday against the Dolphins.

“It’ll be Kyle Allen for the Texans at QB Sunday, sources say. Lovie Smith declined to make a starter in his press conference today.” – Report on Texans QB switch

Also read: New York Jets bench Zach Wilson ahead of Week 12, Mike White gets start

All indications were pointed in the direction of Allen taking over as the signal when, as Garafolo mentioned, head coach Lovie Smith did not throw support behind Mills as his starting QB in Week 12. The decision comes on the heels of a fifth straight loss that dropped the team’s record to 1-8-1 on the season.

Davis Mills’ downward spiral as Houston Texans QB

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Davis Mills would likely have never been thrust into an opportunity as the Houston Texans starter if not for the serious drama that led to the departure of former franchise QB Deshaun Watson. The divide between him and the organization, followed by his off-the-field troubles put the team in a position where they were forced to install the former third-round pick into the most important position on their team.

However, despite the difficulty of the situation, Mills was solid in 2021 and gave fans and the organization some hope that the Stanford alum might actually turn into a strong starting quarterback for the team long-term. However, in his second year in the position, Mills has regressed tremendously.

In many key statistical categories, Mills is trending downward this season. His passer and quarterback ratings have declined significantly, and his completion percentage is down from 66.8 last season to 61.9 in 2022. He also has one more interception this season in just 10 games, than he did in 13 appearances last season.

Kyle Allen is an undrafted four-year veteran from Houston. He previously started in 12 games for the Carolina Panthers in 2019. Going 5-7 with 3,322 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.