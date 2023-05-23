Houston Rockets could be drawn to Chris Paul this offseason

The Phoenix Suns may have reached the Western Conference Semifinals this season, but once they arrived, 38-year-old point guard Chris Paul suffered an injury and missed Games 3-6. With the true core of the roster centering around Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, Paul returning to Phoenix in 2023 is far from set in stone.

For now, the 12-time All-Star has a partially guaranteed contract for $30.8 million in 2023 and another partially guaranteed $30 million in 2024. But the Suns could also look to trade Paul’s contract in an effort to find a better long-term fit this offseason.

If so, according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Houston Rockets may consider a reunion with their former point guard. Paul spent two seasons with the Rockets from 2017-19 under coach Mike D’Antoni and helped them reach the Western Conference Finals in their first season together.

But Paul wouldn’t be Houston’s top target. They’d reportedly prefer finding a way to reunite with James Harden, who may be set to opt out of his contract with the Philadelphia 76ers and could be seeking as much as $200 million on his next contract. But Houston has plenty of cap space available and can afford to spend a bit more in an effort to improve their roster this offseason.

