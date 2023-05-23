fbpx
Published May 23, 2023

Houston Rockets could be drawn to Chris Paul this offseason

The Phoenix Suns may have reached the Western Conference Semifinals this season, but once they arrived, 38-year-old point guard Chris Paul suffered an injury and missed Games 3-6. With the true core of the roster centering around Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, Paul returning to Phoenix in 2023 is far from set in stone.

For now, the 12-time All-Star has a partially guaranteed contract for $30.8 million in 2023 and another partially guaranteed $30 million in 2024. But the Suns could also look to trade Paul’s contract in an effort to find a better long-term fit this offseason.

If so, according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Houston Rockets may consider a reunion with their former point guard. Paul spent two seasons with the Rockets from 2017-19 under coach Mike D’Antoni and helped them reach the Western Conference Finals in their first season together.

But Paul wouldn’t be Houston’s top target. They’d reportedly prefer finding a way to reunite with James Harden, who may be set to opt out of his contract with the Philadelphia 76ers and could be seeking as much as $200 million on his next contract. But Houston has plenty of cap space available and can afford to spend a bit more in an effort to improve their roster this offseason.

