Houston Dash part ways with coach Sam Laity

The Houston Dash parted ways with first-year head coach Sam Laity on Wednesday.

The Dash currently sit in 10th place on the 12-team NWSL table with a 4-6-8 record.

Laity, 47, was hired on Dec. 21 after more than a decade as an assistant coach with the OL Reign.

Houston will name an interim coach “in the near future,” according to a news release.

“We have high ambitions and continuously work to build a competitive team that will represent the city at a high level. After considerable evaluation as to what is best for the team at this time, we made the decision to make a change,” Dash general manager Alex Singer said. “On behalf of the Club, community, and our team, I want to thank Sam for his dedication and contributions to our organization. We sincerely wish him all the best.”

The Dash return to league play on Sept. 15 when they travel to Kentucky to face Racing Louisville.

