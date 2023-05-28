Hornets nip Magic at NBA 2K Tipoff in-person game

Credit: USA Today Sports Images

Hornets Venom GT capped a back-and-forth fourth quarter with a game-winning dunk with 1.7 seconds left to beat host Magic Gaming 61-60 Sunday in group action at the NBA 2K League’s 5v5 The Tipoff event.

The game was an in-person event at the Magic’s new home location at leAD Lake Nona Sports & Health Tech Accelerator in Orlando. The game was free and open to the public, with Magic Gaming one of eight teams chosen by the league to host an in-person, in-market game during the 2023 season.

The Hornets controlled play throughout, building a six-point halftime lead (35-29) and holding a 48-43 edge entering the final period. But a 7-0 run by the Magic tied the game at 55 with 1:52 remaining.

The team swapped leads five time in the final minute. The Magic grabbed a 60-59 lead on a dunk by Devin “Scoreo” Lawrence with 8.4 seconds left, but Antoine “antoinelove” Times responded with the game-winning bucket, a dunk with 1.7 seconds in the game.

The Hornets were led by antoinelove’s 22 points (4-for-7 on 3-point tries) and five assists. Kingsley “Crown” Braggs had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Craig “rigby” Burnett Jr. chipped in with 10 points.

The Magic were carried by Joshua “unguardable” Hunter, who had a game-high 26 points and nine assists. Jarvis “Simptoms” Thompson added 19 points for the Magic.

The NBA 2K League 5v5 season will include three tournaments — The Tipoff, The Turn and The Ticket — that will set the field for the playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 2-5 in Washington.

Remote group play in The Tipoff runs through June 9, with bracket play set for June 14-17 in Washington.

After a league off-day, action resumes Tuesday with eight matches:

–76ers GC vs. Gen.G Tigers

–Raptors Uprising GC vs. Knicks Gaming

–NetsGC vs. NBL Oz Gaming

–Wizards District Gaming vs. Celtics Crossover Gaming

–Heat Check Gaming vs. Hawks Talon GC

–Magic Gaming vs. Raptors Uprising GC

–Gen.G Tigers vs. NetsGC

–Knicks Gaming vs. Wizards District Gaming

NBA 2K League 5v5 standings:

Eastern Conference

1. NBL Oz Gaming, 3-0

T2. 76ers GC, 2-1

T2. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 2-1

T2. Heat Check Gaming, 2-1

T2. Raptors Uprising GC, 2-1

T6. Hornets Venom GT, 2-2

T6. Magic Gaming, 2-2

T8. Wizards District Gaming, 1-2

T8. Gen.G Tigers, 1-2

T8. Grizz Gaming, 1-2

T8. Knicks Gaming, 1-2

T8. NetsGC, 1-2

13. Hawks Talon GC, 0-3

Western Conference

T1. T-Wolves Gaming, 3-0

T1. Warriors Gaming Squad, 3-0

T3. Blazer5 Gaming, 2-1

T3. Bucks Gaming, 2-1

T3. DUX Infinitos, 2-1

T3. Pacers Gaming, 2-1

7. Cavs Legion GC, 2-2

T8. Jazz Gaming, 1-2

T8. Lakers Gaming, 1-2

T8. Pistons GT, 1-2

T11. Mavs Gaming, 0-3

T11. Kings Guard Gaming, 0-3

–Field Level Media