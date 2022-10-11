Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) having MRI

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball is having an MRI on his injured ankle Tuesday and will not make the trip to Philadelphia for the team’s final preseason game Wednesday.

Ball suffered a left ankle sprain during the third quarter of Monday night’s preseason loss to the visiting Washington Wizards.

Ball was driving into the paint and stepped on the foot of Washington’s Anthony Gill. He went to the floor in pain and stayed down for several minutes, but he managed to stay in the game to take two free throws before walking off the court under his own power.

Hornets coach Steve Clifford said Terry Rozier would start at point guard if Ball is unable to play in the regular season opener next week.

Ball wasn’t the only injured Hornet in the game. Charlotte center Mason Plumlee suffered a left foot sprain and also was ruled out for Wednesday’s game. P.J. Washington (ankle), Kelly Oubre Jr. (calf) and Cody Martin (knee) are all listed as doubtful for the game.

The Hornets are 0-4 in the preseason.

The Hornets begin the regular season Oct. 19 at the San Antonio Spurs.

