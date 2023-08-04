Hinako Shibuno continues strong start, leads Scottish Open

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Hinako Shibuno of Japan carded a 4-under-par 68 on Friday to seize a two-stroke lead after the second round of the Women’s Scottish Open in Ayrshire, Scotland.

Shibuno followed up a 64 on Thursday by collecting five birdies and her first bogey of the event on Friday at Dundonald Links. She overcame three-putting on the first hole to get back on track.

“Well, I think I did very well, so I was not thinking anything about it,” said Shibuno, who has seven professional wins of which six came in Japan.

She has not won an event since 2021.

Shibuno resides at 12-under 132 for the tournament, two shots ahead of Sweden’s Maja Stark (65 on Friday). Stark strung together eight birdies — including five in a row on holes Nos. 12-16 — against one bogey.

Frenchwoman Celine Boutier, who won the final major of the season last week at the Evian Championship, shot a 68 on Friday. She totaled six birdies — including three straight on holes Nos. 3-5 — against two bogeys on Friday to join Australian Sarah Kemp in a tie for third place at 7-under.

“Yeah, I feel like this morning was definitely a little bit less windy than yesterday. And I feel like I had a lot of birdie chances, more birdies than yesterday. So that was that pretty positive,” Boutier said. “And, yeah, I feel like my game is in place. So I’m just hoping to keep going for the weekend.”

Kemp, who also recorded three straight birdies and six overall on Friday, was pleased with her putting on Friday.

“Pretty sure I hit a lot of greens, and I definitely holed some putts,” she said. “So I (was) joking with my caddie, the longest putt I holed last week I think was like 15 or 16 feet, and I holed a 24-footer today, so pretty happy with that.

“But, yeah, just nice and solid, and, yeah, putted really well.”

Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who was in second place after the first round, finished her second round with a 73 on Friday. She sits at 5-under, one stroke ahead of an eight-golfer contingent that includes South Korean In Gee Chun (66).

Defending champion Ayaka Furue of Japan struggled in her second straight round. She followed up a 74 on Thursday with a 73 on Friday to sit in a tie for 65th at 3-over for the tournament.

