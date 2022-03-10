Heroic, Furia, Godsent invited to BLAST Spring Showdown

BLAST

BLAST invited Heroic, Furia and Godsent to take part in the Spring Showdown tournament, the precursor for the $425,000 BLAST Premier: Spring Finals 2022 in June.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive showdown will take place April 27-May 1 to determine the other two teams for the final.

Two of those showdown spots would have gone to Gambit Esports and Virtus.pro, but they were omitted from consideration because of the organizer’s decision not to invite teams based in Russia because of that country’s military invasion of Ukraine.

In the showdown, teams based in North America will face off in one bracket, with European teams in another. The winners advance to the spring finals.

Set to compete in the showdown, so far, on the European side are Heroic, Ninjas in Pyjamas and Astralis, with five more qualifiers to come.

In the North American half will be Furia, Godsent, Complexity, MIBR, Liquid and Evil Geniuses, with two more qualifiers pending.

Already qualified for the BLAST Premier Spring tournament in June are Natus Vincere, G2 Esports, FaZe Clan, Vitality, OG and BIG.

