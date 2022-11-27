Heroic defeats FaZe Clan for Fall Finals crown

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Heroic defeated FaZe Clan in overtime on the final map to pull out a close 2-1 victory in Sunday’s grand final and claim the title at the BLAST Premier Fall Finals in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Heroic won the opening map 16-11 on Overpass, then FaZe hit back with a 16-12 victory on Inferno to set up the deciding map (Mirage) in the best-of-three match.

Heroic got out to an 11-4 lead before FaZe rallied to tie it 12-12. They were tied again at 14, 15 and 16 before Heroic earned three straight points to cement the result.

Jakob “jabbi” Nygaard led the all-Danish Heroic squad with 71 kills and a plus-12 kills-to-deaths differential. Teammate Martin “stavn” Lund added 64 kills on a plus-8 differential. For FaZe, Estonia’s Robin “ropz” Kool posted a game-high 81 kills on a plus-16 K-D and Latvia’s Helvijs “broky” Saukants added 71 kills on a plus-18.

Heroic won not only a $200,000 first prize but also a berth into the BLAST Premier World Final, which will be played Dec. 14-18 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

In the Fall Finals, the teams were split into two groups for the double-elimination opening round. The group-stage winners — FaZe Clan and Team Liquid — advanced to the semifinals while four others began the playoffs in the quarterfinals. All matches were best-of-three.

Heroic beat Team Liquid 2-1 in the semifinals and FaZe Clan upended Ninjas in Pyjamas by the same score.

BLAST Premier Fall Finals prize pool and points distribution:

1. $200,000, 4,000 BLAST Premier points, berth in BLAST Premier World Final — Heroic

2. $85,000, 2,000 BLAST Premier points — FaZe Clan

3-4. $40,000, 1,250 BLAST Premier points — Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Liquid

5-6. $20,000, 500 BLAST Premier points — Natus Vincere, G2 Esports

7-8. $10,000, 250 BLAST Premier points — OG, Fluxo

–Field Level Media