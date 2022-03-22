Hefty phone bill: Blazers C Jusuf Nurkic fined $40K

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA fined Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic $40,000 on Tuesday for confronting a spectator and throwing the fan’s cell phone.

The incident occurred following the Blazers’ 129-98 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday in Indianapolis.

Videos show Nurkic, who is currently sidelined with a foot injury, exchanging words courtside with a young man wearing a Pacers jersey.

Nurkic then grabs the fan’s phone, casually tosses it into the stands and stares the fan down before a security staffer steps between them.

Unconfirmed comments posted on the video suggested the fan had been heckling Nurkic throughout the game.

Nurkic, 27, has not played since Feb. 16. He is averaging 15.0 points and 11.1 rebounds in 56 games (all starts) this season.

