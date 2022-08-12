Heavyweight star Tyson Fury to ‘walk away’ from boxing

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Undefeated heavyweight Tyson Fury said “bon voyage” to boxing again Friday on his 34th birthday.

“Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years & after long hard conversations (I’ve finally) decided to walk away & on my 34th birthday I say bon voyage,” he posted on social media.

MASSIVE THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO HAD AN INPUT IN MY CAREER OVER THE YEARS & AFTER LONG HARD CONVERSATIONS IV FINALY DECIDED TO WALK AWAY & ON MY 34th BIRTHDAY I SAY Bon voyage. HEARS A FEW WHO MADE IS SPECIAL ALONG THE WAY… pic.twitter.com/jNeF1CbBqm — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 12, 2022

Fury announced earlier in the week that he was coming out of retirement to fight fellow Brit Derek Chisora.

And last month, Fury said he would return to the ring to fight countryman Anthony Joshua for free.

Fury (32-0-1), the reigning WBC heavyweight champion, previously had said he would only come out of retirement for a $500 million purse.

“The Gypsy King” originally retired after his TKO victory against Dillian Whyte in April at Wembley Stadium in London.

–Field Level Media