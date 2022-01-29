Heat’s Kyle Lowry (personal) to miss seventh straight game

Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) dribbles the ball down the court during the second quarter of the game against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Heat guard Kyle Lowry will miss his seventh straight game due to personal reasons when Miami hosts the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

Lowry, 35, has not played since finishing with eight points, seven assists and two rebounds in a 109-98 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 15. The Heat (32-17) have gone 5-1 in Lowry’s absence to ascend to the top spot in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

The Heat acquired Lowry — a six-time All-Star — in a trade with the Raptors for guard Goran Dragic and center Precious Achiuwa in August. Lowry spent his previous nine seasons with the Raptors, with whom he won an NBA championship in 2019.

Lowry missed the Heat’s first matchup with Toronto this season — a 104-99 victory in Miami on Jan. 17. In 39 games with the Heat, Lowry has averaged 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists.

The 24th pick of the 2006 NBA Draft by the Grizzlies, Lowry has averaged 14.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 999 career regular-season games with the Memphis (2006-09), the Houston Rockets (2009-12), Raptors and Heat.

–Field Level Media