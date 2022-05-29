Heat guard Tyler Herro (groin) available for Game 7

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has made swift progress with his left groin strain and coach Erik Spoelstra said the NBA Sixth Man of the Year is “available” to play against the Boston Celtics in Sunday night’s Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Herro missed the previous three games due to the injury. The Heat lost the first two of those contests before winning in Game 6 to tie the series.

“Right now, it’s all hands on deck,” Spoelstra told reporters about 100 minutes per tipoff. “He passed his testing with the trainers. He’s really been working diligently the last few days.

“He was able to do shootaround this morning but more importantly, he was able to do things in the training room and pass those tests to be available.”

Herro is averaging 13.5 points and shooting just 23.2 percent from 3-point range in 14 games this postseason. In the regular season, he averaged 20.7 points and shot 39.9 percent from behind the arc.

