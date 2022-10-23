Heat Fs Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic suspended for roles in fight

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Heat forwards Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic were suspended one game without pay for their roles in an altercation with Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko during Saturday night’s game in Miami.

Martin was penalized for instigating the incident and tackling Koloko into the stands, while Jovic was handed a suspension for leaving the bench and entering the altercation. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin.

Martin and Koloko each were assessed a technical foul and ejected when they became entangled while competing for position during the Heat’s 112-109 victory.

Martin and Jovic will serve their suspensions Monday when the Heat once again host the Raptors.

–Field Level Media