Hawks win big, hand Pistons fifth straight loss

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray combined for 52 points and the Atlanta Hawks defeated visiting Detroit 130-105, handing the Pistons their fifth straight loss.

Young was 9-for-15 from the field and scored 26 points, ending his streak of 30-point games at three. He had 13 assists for his 16th double-double and had only one turnover.

Murray was 10-for-18 from the floor and scored 26 points, his best output since his return from missing five games with a sprained ankle. Murray had five assists and four steals.

Clint Capela returned after missing three games with a right calf injury and recorded his 17th double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, along with two blocks. Bogdan Bogdanovic came off the bench to score 19 points.

Atlanta has won three of its last four games and improved to 3-0 against Detroit this season. The teams meet for the final time in mid-March.

The Pistons got 23 points from Bojan Bogdanovic, 17 from Killian Hayes, 15 from Jaden Ivey and 13 points and eight rebounds from Jalen Duren.

The fast-paced first half featured six ties and 14 lead changes. The largest lead by either team was eight by the Pistons (25-17), who were ahead 63-60 at halftime. Murray scored 15 in the first half and Bojan Bogdanovic scored 14.

Atlanta outscored the Pistons 15-3 to start the third quarter and enjoyed a 75-66 lead at 8:43 after back-to-back 3-pointers from Young and De’Andre Hunter. Detroit never got closer than seven points again and the Hawks had a 95-81 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Atlanta outscored Detroit 70-42 in the second half, and its 25-point margin of victory was its largest of the season.

Detroit’s Isaiah Livers missed his 11th game with a right shoulder sprain.

The Pistons return home for a game on Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Hawks don’t play again until Tuesday at Indiana.

