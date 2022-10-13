Hawks Talon win No. 1 pick in NBA 2K League draft

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Hawks Talon GC received the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA 2K League Draft via a lottery on Thursday.

The club, affiliated with the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, had just a 2.1 percent chance to win the first selection, according to the league’s probabilities.

The NBA 2K League used a random number generator to determine the top three picks in the draft. Hawks Talon were assigned the second-fewest number combinations out of 1,000, but they held the winning ticket when four numbers were generated Thursday afternoon.

Nets GC won the second overall pick and Grizz Gaming received the No. 3 selection.

Players interested in joining the NBA 2K League win draft eligibility via multiple tournaments hosted in the game. The league can also select top players from its APAC (Asia-Pacific), Australian and European invitationals to be eligible.

The date of the draft has yet to be announced.

–Field Level Media