Hawks Talon GC protect two in expansion draft

Hawks Talon GC announced Friday that they are protecting Caesar “CEEZ” Martinez and Juan “HOTSHOT” Gonzalez from next month’s NBA 2K League expansion draft.

“Protecting CEEZ and HOTSHOT helps us maintain the anchors of our team coming into Season Six,” team director of esports Wesley Acuff said in a news release. “We are very excited with the prospect of building around them and continuing the momentum we gained last season.”

. @CaesarMartinez_ and @Hotshotx305 are back and ready to get locked in for Season 6! #TalonTakeover pic.twitter.com/YPUv0AfnAt — Hawks Talon GC (@HawksTalonGC) October 28, 2022

CEEZ, Hawks Talon’s 2021 first-round draft pick, returns for his third season as the only NBA 2K League player to win the league’s Player of the Week award twice last season.

HOTSHOT, a five-year league veteran, was acquired via a trade with Heat Check Gaming prior to the start of last season.

Australian expansion franchise NBL Oz Gaming will select players for their inaugural season during a Nov. 10 draft. Each of the 24 teams that competed in 2022 can retain players by forfeiting picks in the 2023 draft.

